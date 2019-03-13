|
Rudolf Herbst, Jr.
Emerson - Herbst, Rudolf Jr., age 80, from Emerson, NJ formally from Brooklyn, NY. passed away on Monday, March 11th 2019
Rudolf is survived by his sons Mark and Kenneth (Monica) Herbst, grandsons Joseph, Michael and Daniel Herbst.
Rudolf served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He worked as a lithographer at The Adams Group Inc. NY, NY for over 30 years.
The family will receive guests at Church of the Assumption, 29 Jefferson Avenue, Emerson, NJ on Monday, March 18 from 9am to 10am. The Funeral Mass celebrating Rudolf's life and faith will immediately follow the visitation at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
