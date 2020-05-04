Rudolfo Natale "Rudy" SiclariOur adored father, who will always be in our hearts, passed away peacefully on Saturday May 2nd, 2020 at the age of 89. Rudolfo was born in Cittanova, Reggio Calabria, Italy on January 27th, 1931. He was married in 1957 in Italy to his beautiful wife Maria and came to America in 1959.Rudolfo was a Union member for over 35 years for the local #472 and worked for R.A. Hamilton Construction for over 30 years. He was a hardworking husband, father, and nonno. Rudolfo loved life and the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, mushroom picking, making homemade wine and being with his family and friends.Rudolfo was the cherished son of the late Francesco and Immacolata Siclari and brother to the late Flora and Orazio. Devoted husband of the late Maria (nee Oliveri) for 62 years, the love of his life, with whom he is now at peace with.Beloved father of six children Lorenzo and his wife Trisha, Frankie and his wife Marie Inserra, Rudy, Orazio and his wife Digna, Immacolata and her husband Domenick Mea, and Flora and her husband Marty Boumpani. Adored nonno to nine grandchildren Erica, Gina, Austin, Sebastian, Gloria, Olivia, Rudy, Nicky and Domenico and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Franco and Caterina Siclari, nephews and niece Ricardo, Adolfo and Tiziana.Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Rudolfo's memory to: Carl Inserra Leukemia Fund, 20 Ridge Road, Mahwah, NJ 07430 or St. Anthony of Padua Church, 72 Lodi Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit :