Rudolph Bartke
Rochelle Park - Rudolph Bartke, 85, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Before retiring, Rudolph worked for GMAC Mortgage Company in Bardonia, NY as a Loan Officer. He was a member of the American Legion Post #170 Rochelle Park and a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church Rochelle Park. Rudolph was a Navy veteran who served our country proudly the during Korean War.
Cherished husband of 61 years to Dorothy Bartke (nee Walgenwitt). Loving father of Rich Bartke and his wife Maureen, Susan Jennings and her husband Michael, Ronald Bartke and his fiancé Cristina, Doug Bartke and his wife Sharon, Sandra Ramirez, Karen Muller and her husband Rob and Sheryl Barbosa and her husband Joseph. Treasured grandfather of 23 grandchildren and one great grandson. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Freida, brother Charles Bartke and sister Eleanor Bortolus.
Family will receive friends on Monday August 12, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Friends are asked to gather at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park for a 9:00 am Funeral Mass on Tuesday August 13, 2019. Private Interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
