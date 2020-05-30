Rudolph Gustavius "Rudy" Prosa
Westwood - Prosa, Rudolph "Rudy" Gustavius, 86 of Westwood NJ, formerly Of Cresskill, NJ peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 due to Covid- 19 related illness. Proudly born in Nassau, Bahamas, the oldest of six. Early on, Rudy became a caregiver and financial provider of his family after the passing of his father at age 13. He became the sole provider after his mothers' passing several years later. While working various jobs, Rudy earned his Private Pilots License. He enjoyed flying both friends and family to the outer islands of the Bahamas and Jamaica where he briefly lived. Rudy met the love of his life, Maryann Moravec of New York City, while vacationing in Nassau. After a long distance romance they eloped in Norwalk CT then moved back to Nassau where their first daughter Lesley Ann was born. Shortly after they moved back to the states, their second daughter Christina Maria was born in Queens NY. The young happy family finally settled in Cresskill, NJ where their third child, son Jeffrey Rudolph Gustavius was born. Rudy continued his education and earned a degree in accounting and worked in the financial district on Wall Street in Manhattan. Rudy shared 53 years of wedded bliss until the sudden loss of his beloved wife Maryann to Covid 19 related illness April 2020. Rudy is survived by his three children, Lesley DiPirro and husband Thomas, Christina "Tina" Prosa Schlee and husband Matthew, and Jeffrey Prosa and wife Kaci. Rudy was also blessed with six grandchildren. Sarah, Zachary, and Derek DiPirro, Luca Schlee, Savannah and Lillianna Prosa. Rudy is the son of the late Gustavius and Alice Prosa, sibling of the late Maurice and Jerome Prosa, survived by brother, Valdo Prosa and wife Marilyn, sister, Jenny Cowper and husband Scott, and brother, Perry Prosa. Rudy was a true gentleman who always greeted everyone with a warm smile and a friendly handshake. He will be greatly missed. The family will hold a memorial gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will be planting a garden in their parents' memory. If you would like to contribute, the family is accepting gift cards to nurseries of choice. Please send your cards to Prosa Family, c/o Beckers Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ 07675.

