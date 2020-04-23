|
Deacon Rudolph "Rudy" Johnson, Jr.
Montclair - Owner/Operator of Kingdom Auto Parts
Deacon Rudolph Johnson, Jr., 63, of Montclair, NJ, the son of Rudolph Sr. and Julia Johnson, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Adrianne King Johnson; son, Rudy Johnson III; three siblings: Leigh and Michael Johnson, and Jackie Valentine; special niece, Theresa King; and nephew, Elijah Robinson. Rudy was born on November 14, 1956. He attended the Montclair School system and graduated from Montclair High School. After graduation, Rudy worked with his Dad who was the owner of the Getty Gas Station previously located in Montclair. He continued his career by working at Pine Brook Tire Company and Universal Automotive. Rudy dream was to start his own business and he did just that by establishing "Kingdom Auto Parts" in 2010. He used to say "Rudy always on Duty." The most important thing about Rudy was he loved the Lord. He was the Chairman of the Deacon Broad at Gethsemane Baptist Church where he attended for over 30 years. Rudy would tell everyone about the love of God. Rudy would tell everyone that only what you do for Christ will last. He loved his Church family. Rudy was an avid reader of the Bible and he carried it with him everywhere. Rudy was always talking about the word of God. He used to say, "Only what you do for Christ will last." "He will be remembered as the Man of God and deeply missed. Forever is a long time that's how long I will Love You. Until we meet again my love." A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Visit: ggwoodyfuneralhome.com.