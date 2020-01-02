Services
Paramus - Rudolph W. Heydt III, "Trey", of Paramus, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the age of 36 years. Rudy worked as an electrician with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers # 164 of Paramus. He was a volunteer and counselor for the Krohn's -Colitis Children's Foundation at Camp Oasis in Kintnersville, PA. Rudy was a member of the Church of the Savior of Paramus. Devoted son of Brenda (nee Koennemann) and the late Rudolph W. Heydt Jr. Loving father of Lidia Indigo Heydt. Dearest brother of Charles H. Heydt and his wife Jenna of River Edge. Adored uncle of Breanna and Jeremy. Cherished boyfriend of Jenelle Dujets of Woodland Park. The funeral on Monday, January 5th, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The funeral service at the Church of the Savior, 643 Forest Avenue, Paramus at 10:00 AM, Rev. Paul Miller officiating with burial following at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 6-8 PM and Sunday 4-8 PM. The family prefers that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated for his daughter Lidia. To send ondolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
