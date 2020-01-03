|
|
Brother Rudy Heydt
Bogota - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW, are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Rudy Heydt, who passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Brother Heydt was initiated in 2008, and was an active IBEW member for 11 years, living in Bogota, New Jersey. Visitation will be Saturday, 1/4/2020 from 6-8 pm; and Sunday, 1/5/2020 from 4-8 pm at G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, New Jersey. A funeral service will be held on Monday, 1/6/2020 at the Church of the Savior, Forest Avenue in Paramus. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.