Rudy Krukar
1929 - 2020
Rudy Krukar

Clifton, NJ - Former Clifton, New Jersey resident lovingly known by family and friends as Rudy, died November 14, 2020 at his home on Sanibel Island, Florida.

Mr. Krukar was born in New York City on June 27, 1929 to Mieczyslaw and Katherine Krukar. Rudy was always interested in music and was an accomplished accordion and keyboard musician. He served in the US Army Chemical Corp in Sampigny, France.

After his service in the military, Rudy obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Rudy was a food industry executive with a career spanning more than forty years. He was a lifetime member of Institute of Food Technologists and president of several other food industry organizations.

Mr. Krukar is survived by his loving wife MaryLou, sons Mitchell and his wife Barbara, Mark and his wife Irene, Michael and Daniel Surdez, grandsons Ryan and his wife Stephanie, Kyle, Matthew and his wife Elena and Alex and his wife Victoria, granddaughter Stella Schaefer Surdez as well as his two great grandchildren Charles and Quinn.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation on Mr. Krukar's behalf to one of the following charities:

Spectrum For Living 210 Rivervale Road, River Vale, NJ 07675

Hope Hospice Development Dept., 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Please check Harvey-Englehardt website for additional funeral arrangements. www.harvey-engelhardt.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
