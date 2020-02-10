Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruggiero Lamantea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruggiero Lamantea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruggiero Lamantea Obituary
Ruggiero Lamantea

Moonachie - Ruggiero Lamantea 76, of Moonachie formerly of Hoboken passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Trinitapoli, Foggia, Italy to the late Giuseppe and Maria Lamantea and came to the United States in 1975. He served as a Carabinieri in Italy. Before retiring, he was a longshoreman for Maher Terminals in Port Elizabeth and a member of the International Longshoremen Association. Ruggiero was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Lodi. Beloved husband of Antonia (nee Tattoli) Lamantea. Devoted father of Giuseppe Lamantea and his wife Rosanna and Cosimo Lamantea. Dear brother of Angela Crozzoli and Chiara Schiavon. Loving grandfather of Gabriella and Dante. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, February 13th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday, February 12th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or to would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruggiero's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -