Ruggiero Lamantea
Moonachie - Ruggiero Lamantea 76, of Moonachie formerly of Hoboken passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Trinitapoli, Foggia, Italy to the late Giuseppe and Maria Lamantea and came to the United States in 1975. He served as a Carabinieri in Italy. Before retiring, he was a longshoreman for Maher Terminals in Port Elizabeth and a member of the International Longshoremen Association. Ruggiero was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Lodi. Beloved husband of Antonia (nee Tattoli) Lamantea. Devoted father of Giuseppe Lamantea and his wife Rosanna and Cosimo Lamantea. Dear brother of Angela Crozzoli and Chiara Schiavon. Loving grandfather of Gabriella and Dante. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, February 13th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 10 AM. Entombment following at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday, February 12th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association or to would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com