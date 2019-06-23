Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Bloodworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell "Russ" Bloodworth


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell "Russ" Bloodworth Obituary
Russell "Russ" Bloodworth

Eastern Shore, VA - Russell "Russ" Bloodworth passed away at home on June 21, 2019 after a long illness. Russ was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 23, 1940 but he grew up in Lodi, NJ and lived in Rockaway Boro for over 40 years, before relocating to the Eastern Shore of Virginia in 2011. He was predeceased by his parents, Eldred and Lily (Martinelli) Bloodworth, and his late wife, Joyce. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Sheppard, his 3 children, Jeff, Dana (Blacharski), and Brian, along with his 4 grandchildren Ethan, Ava and Noah Blacharski, and Alana Bloodworth, as well as his two brothers, Donald and Hughy and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He worked for Corn Products Corp and Waner-Lambert before joining his father and brothers at Rayelco Generator Corp. in Lodi, retiring in 2011. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed fishing with his friends, and was beloved by everyone who ever met him.

Cremation will be private

Donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P. O. Box 414238, Boston MA 02241-4238.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.