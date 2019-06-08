|
Russell Buchner
Sacramento, CA - Russell Leonard Buchner, 76 years. ssed away June 2, 2019 under hospice care in Sacramento, CA
After spending his first few years in Ridgefield, NJ, the family moved to Woodcliff Lake in 1947 where he stayed for 46 years. He then bought a home in Park Ridge where he lived until moving to Sacramento, CA in 2016.
Russell attended Pascack Valley High School, and was a proud sanitation worker for many years, working for both private and public companies, retiring from the City of Ridgewood.
He is survived by brothers, Daniel Buchner and wife, Sylvia Thomas of Montvale and Leonard Buchner of Sacramento CA along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Kay Buchner of Spring Valley, NY.
Russell was predeceased by his parents, Wilbur Buchner and Irene Buchner, brother, Roger Buchner and wife Aurora and niece, Brittany Buchner.