Services
North Sacramento Funeral Home
725 El Camino Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95815
(916) 922-9668
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Buchner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Buchner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell Buchner Obituary
Russell Buchner

Sacramento, CA - Russell Leonard Buchner, 76 years. ssed away June 2, 2019 under hospice care in Sacramento, CA

After spending his first few years in Ridgefield, NJ, the family moved to Woodcliff Lake in 1947 where he stayed for 46 years. He then bought a home in Park Ridge where he lived until moving to Sacramento, CA in 2016.

Russell attended Pascack Valley High School, and was a proud sanitation worker for many years, working for both private and public companies, retiring from the City of Ridgewood.

He is survived by brothers, Daniel Buchner and wife, Sylvia Thomas of Montvale and Leonard Buchner of Sacramento CA along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Kay Buchner of Spring Valley, NY.

Russell was predeceased by his parents, Wilbur Buchner and Irene Buchner, brother, Roger Buchner and wife Aurora and niece, Brittany Buchner.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now