Russell Charles Grimshaw
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell Charles Grimshaw

Russell Charles Grimshaw, 91, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020. The son of Russell and Aurelia Grimshaw, he was born on Staten Island, NY, where he graduated as valedictorian from Curtis High School. In 1950, he earned a degree in Forestry from Syracuse University, married his childhood sweetheart (Jeanne Surko), and was drafted into the army. He started his career with the Dixie Cup Company in Easton, PA, and later moved his family to Fort Smith, AR. In 1970, he transferred to Greenwich, CT, and resided in Montvale, NJ. In 1991, after 41 years with Dixie, he retired, moved to Cumming, GA, and then to Atlanta. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years and survived by his three children: Russell Grimshaw, Jr. (Vicki) of Maumee, OH; Richard Grimshaw (Jan) of Cumming, GA; and Barbara McMillan (Barton) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Chip Grimshaw (Kristin), Doug Grimshaw (Dena), Amanda Grimshaw, J.R. McMillan (Beth), and Martha McMillan; as well as two great-grandchildren, Maya and Sophie Grimshaw, and several loving nieces and nephews. He had been an active member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cumming, where he served as Treasurer and enjoyed singing in the choir. Currently, he attended Shallowford Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, where he was active in the Alzheimer's Support Group. He had a passion for genealogy, bird watching, Sudoku, and family gatherings. Memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Shallowford Presbyterian Church, or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences can be expressed at www.southcarecremation.com.

Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society of Alpharetta, GA in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society- Alpharetta
225 Curie Drive, Suite 100
Alpharetta, GA 30005
(678) 735-5500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Louise Scheuerman
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved