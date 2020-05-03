Russell Ritter
Oakland, NJ - 62, On April 22, 2020. Cremation was private, A memorial service will be held once current public gathering restrictions are lifted. For full obituary and more information visit Oaklandmemorial.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 3 to May 4, 2020.