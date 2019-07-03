Services
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
11 Algonkin St
Ticonderoga, NY 12883
(518) 585-7323
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
11 Algonkin St
Ticonderoga, NY 12883
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
22 Father Jogues Place
Ticonderoga, NY
View Map
Russell William Jockel Obituary
Russell William Jockel

Putnam Station - Russell William Jockel, 71, of Putnam Station, New York, passed away on June 29, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center of Burlington, VT.

Born in Newark, NJ, he was raised in Union and Springfield by his parents Russell T. and Eleanor (Clark) Jockel.

A member of the Sigma Pi fraternity, Russell graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), and went on to earn a Master's Degree in Managerial Engineering. While in college, he met his soulmate and wife, Carol (Moskal), with whom he shared 48 years of marriage, and raised their family in Kinnelon, NJ.

After a career working for Public Service Electric & Gas of NJ, he retired on Lake George in upstate New York. An avid fisherman, member of the church choir, gardener, and musician, he enjoyed the simple pleasures in life.

He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Surviving family members include his wife, Carol (Moskal); two sons, Jeffrey (Alison), and Christopher (Shannon) and three grandchildren, Hudson, Nora, and Carson Jockel, all of Denver, CO. Surviving in-laws include brothers Louis (Karen) Moskal and Joseph (Angela) Moskal, as well as nephews Stephen and Erik Moskal, and goddaughter and niece Erin and niece Katie Moskal. Russell was pre-deceased by his granddaughter, Avery Jockel.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St, Ticonderoga, New York.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 22 Father Jogues Place, Ticonderoga, NY.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or Lake George Association.
