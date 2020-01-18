Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Saddle Brook, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
Saddle Brook., NJ
Ruth A. Calvanese

Ruth A. Calvanese Obituary
Ruth A. Calvanese

Ruth A. Calvanese, age 83, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed on January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Carl Calvanese. Loving mother of Linda Pekaar and Carl Calvanese and his wife Annette. Dear sister of Lorraine Semeraro and Bernadette Olejarz and her husband Stanley. Ruth is also survived by her grandchildren Tina Fonville and her husband Ben, Darlene Gonzalez and her husband Jaime, Beth Calvanese, Cindi Calvanese and four great-grandchildren.

Ruth loved spending time with her grandchildren and also enjoyed many years working as a school bus driver.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 9:30am at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Saddle Brook. Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack.
