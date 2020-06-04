Ruth-Alice Cunningham Potts
Ruth-Alice Cunningham Potts, 92, passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Manor in Wall Township on May 21, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1927 in Glen Ridge, NJ to Colonel Frank J. and Emma (Fredericks) Cunningham, and lived on many different Army posts as a child. She graduated from Verona High School in 1944 and from the New Jersey College for Women (now Douglass Residential College) in 1948, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.
"Ruthie" married Arthur Wyman Potts in 1951, and they lived in Cedar Grove for 44 years before moving to Four Seasons, Wall Township in 1997. While raising five children in Cedar Grove, she served as a Junior and Cadette Girl Scout leader, volunteered at Hartwyck West and Overbrook Hospital, was active in PTA, and was a member of Post 185 Ladies Auxiliary, Caldwell. Ruth-Alice taught at Glen Ridge High School for two years prior to having children, and later substituted for 15 years in the Cedar Grove school system and also taught at Cedar Grove High School, retiring in 1989.
A woman of faith who made a daily habit of bible reading and prayer, Ruth-Alice was a charter member of the United Presbyterian Church of Cedar Grove, serving as a deacon, moderator, elder, Clerk of Session, and church school teacher. She also served as an elder and vacation Bible School teacher at Grace Presbyterian Church, Montclair. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan for the past 23 years, where she served as a Lay Pastor, Bible leader and Circle leader. While living at Four Seasons in Wall, she enjoyed many activities with her husband Art up until his death in 2007, and also found time to be a volunteer with Coastal Care Givers, Point Pleasant.
In typical Ruth-Alice fashion, she continued enjoying life during her last four years at Sunnyside Manor in Wall, riding the exercise bicycle 6 times a week, playing games (especially bingo), attending church weekly and loving lunch, ocean and theater outings with her good friend, Art Martin.
Ruth-Alice was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Arthur Wyman Potts. She is survived by her five children - Loraleigh Waters of Loveland, CO; Judith Smith of Aberdeen, NJ, Carol Brady of Acton, MA; David Cunningham Potts of Ballston Spa, NY; Douglas Cunningham Potts of Redding, CA; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A private family service was held at O'Brien's Funeral Home, Wall NJ under Covid-19 guidelines, with cremains to be interred at Pleasantdale Cemetery, West Orange. A memorial service will be held at the Manasquan Presbyterian Church at a future date. In the meantime, favorite memories or messages of condolence can be shared at www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, Ruth-Alice requested donations in memoriam be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 or to the Manasquan Presbyterian Church, 16 Virginia Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736.
Ruth-Alice Cunningham Potts, 92, passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Manor in Wall Township on May 21, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1927 in Glen Ridge, NJ to Colonel Frank J. and Emma (Fredericks) Cunningham, and lived on many different Army posts as a child. She graduated from Verona High School in 1944 and from the New Jersey College for Women (now Douglass Residential College) in 1948, where she was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.
"Ruthie" married Arthur Wyman Potts in 1951, and they lived in Cedar Grove for 44 years before moving to Four Seasons, Wall Township in 1997. While raising five children in Cedar Grove, she served as a Junior and Cadette Girl Scout leader, volunteered at Hartwyck West and Overbrook Hospital, was active in PTA, and was a member of Post 185 Ladies Auxiliary, Caldwell. Ruth-Alice taught at Glen Ridge High School for two years prior to having children, and later substituted for 15 years in the Cedar Grove school system and also taught at Cedar Grove High School, retiring in 1989.
A woman of faith who made a daily habit of bible reading and prayer, Ruth-Alice was a charter member of the United Presbyterian Church of Cedar Grove, serving as a deacon, moderator, elder, Clerk of Session, and church school teacher. She also served as an elder and vacation Bible School teacher at Grace Presbyterian Church, Montclair. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan for the past 23 years, where she served as a Lay Pastor, Bible leader and Circle leader. While living at Four Seasons in Wall, she enjoyed many activities with her husband Art up until his death in 2007, and also found time to be a volunteer with Coastal Care Givers, Point Pleasant.
In typical Ruth-Alice fashion, she continued enjoying life during her last four years at Sunnyside Manor in Wall, riding the exercise bicycle 6 times a week, playing games (especially bingo), attending church weekly and loving lunch, ocean and theater outings with her good friend, Art Martin.
Ruth-Alice was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Arthur Wyman Potts. She is survived by her five children - Loraleigh Waters of Loveland, CO; Judith Smith of Aberdeen, NJ, Carol Brady of Acton, MA; David Cunningham Potts of Ballston Spa, NY; Douglas Cunningham Potts of Redding, CA; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A private family service was held at O'Brien's Funeral Home, Wall NJ under Covid-19 guidelines, with cremains to be interred at Pleasantdale Cemetery, West Orange. A memorial service will be held at the Manasquan Presbyterian Church at a future date. In the meantime, favorite memories or messages of condolence can be shared at www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, Ruth-Alice requested donations in memoriam be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724 or to the Manasquan Presbyterian Church, 16 Virginia Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Verona Cedar Grove from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.