Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Abiding Presence Lutheran Church
7300 Sunset Lake Road
Fuquay-Varina, NJ
Ruth Ann Namendorf


1936 - 2019
Ruth Ann Namendorf Obituary
Ruth Ann Namendorf

Apex - November 3, 1936 - July 29, 2019

Ruth Ann Namendorf, age, 82, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 7300 Sunset Lake Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC. Inurnment will follow in church columbarium.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry William Namendorf, Sr.; parents, Frederick and Emma Helble; grandson, Neil Griswold; granddaughter, Alyssa Karas.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Lynn Karak husband, Matt and Susan Griswold and husband, Kirk; son, Henry Namendorf and wife, Barb; grandson, Christopger Griswold and wife, Justine; granddaughter, Kristin Karas; great great grandchildren, Christopher and Emalya Griswold.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com.
