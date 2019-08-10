|
|
Ruth Ann Namendorf
Apex - November 3, 1936 - July 29, 2019
Ruth Ann Namendorf, age, 82, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 7300 Sunset Lake Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC. Inurnment will follow in church columbarium.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry William Namendorf, Sr.; parents, Frederick and Emma Helble; grandson, Neil Griswold; granddaughter, Alyssa Karas.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Lynn Karak husband, Matt and Susan Griswold and husband, Kirk; son, Henry Namendorf and wife, Barb; grandson, Christopger Griswold and wife, Justine; granddaughter, Kristin Karas; great great grandchildren, Christopher and Emalya Griswold.
