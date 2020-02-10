Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Avodat Shalom
385 Howland Ave
River Edge, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Beth El Cemetery
735 Forest Ave
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Ruth (Wanderer) Biheller

Ruth (Wanderer) Biheller Obituary
Ruth (nee Wanderer) Biheller, age 84, of Teaneck, NJ, formerly of River Edge, NJ, passed away on Sunday night February 9. 2020 after struggling with a long illness. Beloved wife of the late H. Joseph Biheller. Devoted mother of Rachel Bunin and her husband David, and the late Danny Biheller. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Bunin and her husband Michael Hurder, Emily Bunin and Michael Bunin. Dear sister of Rena Stolarsky and her husband Robert. Ruth was a Holocaust survivor. Prior to her retirement Ruth was employed as a chemical technician in the Flavor & Fragrance Division at Crompton & Knowles in Fair Lawn. Ruth was a devoted and active member of her community in River Edge and also at the 5 Star Premier Residence in Teaneck, and was a long time member of Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge. Services will be 11 am Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Temple Avodat Shalom 385 Howland Ave, River Edge, NJ. Burial will follow at Beth El Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Ruth Biheller may be made to the Museum of Jewish Heritage A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, mjhnyc.org or Temple Avodat Shalom, River Edge, NJ.
