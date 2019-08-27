|
Ruth Burstein
Tenafly - Ruth Burstein died peacefully at Englewood Hospital on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 91. Ruth, the daughter of her beloved Polish immigrant parents, Martin and Gussie Appelblatt, was born in Newark, and moved to the Bronx early in childhood. She persevered through hard times in the Depression, graduated from Brooklyn College, and went on to receive two masters degrees, in reading and in history, from Columbia University and New York University respectively.
She married her beloved Albert Burstein in 1950 and they moved to Tenafly in 1966. Ruth spent most of her extensive career as a teacher, first in New York, then for two decades as a reading teacher at Leonia High School, and finally as a substitute teacher in Tenafly. She also founded the Tenafly S.A.T Prep Center. She continued her work in public service for the Bergen County government in several capacities well into her 80's, including as a mediator for Bergen County municipal courts and as an official with the Division of Family Guidance.
Ruth loved to play tennis, thoroughly enjoyed New York City's cultural offerings, was an avid movie-goer, and was an ardent supporter of local, state and national Democratic politics. Most importantly, she was uniquely gifted in her ability and determination to bring friends and family together, for gatherings large and small.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Albert, and is survived by her three children, Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Kim Constantine, Diane and son-in-law Jim Angel, and Laura; by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Jackie; by her three grandchildren, Alex Angel, William Burstein and Julia Burstein; and by her many cousins, nephews, her niece and her numerous dear friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday August 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Sinai, One Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ.