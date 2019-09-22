|
Ruth C. Scharch
Wood-Ridge - Ruth C. Scharch (nee Hediger), 88, a lifelong resident of Wood-Ridge, passed away at home on September 18, 2019. Prior to retiring, she was a waitress at Bowler City in Hackensack for over 15 years. Ruth enjoyed raising her three sons, baking and kept a tidy house. She is absent from the body and is present with the Lord. Beloved wife of the late Henry C. Scharch. Loving mother of Daniel H. Scharch and his wife Pam, Thomas M. Scharch and his wife Anna and Barry E. Scharch. Cherished grandmother of four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Dear sister of Bruce Hediger and the late Leo Hediger, Roy Hediger and Judith Ives. Burial was private in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Arrangements by Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.