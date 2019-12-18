|
Ruth Cooley Demarest-Godfrey
Ruth Cooley Demarest-Godfrey was an extraordinary woman. Born in the Cooley farmhouse in Randolph Center on June 27, 1922, she embodied all the best values of her Cooley clan: Commitment, loyalty, hard work, service to others and community, education, progressive ideals, and abundant kindness and love for her family and friends. She died at Windover House, in Randolph on December 3, 2019 at the age of 97.
Ruth was the second oldest of five children born to Gertrude (Small) and Harry Hale Cooley. At the age of sixteen she went to Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT., after graduating from Randolph Union High School. Two years later she went to the University of Vermont and graduated with a degree in music education. She taught music in a number of schools in the Plainfield, VT area. In 1942 she met Harrison Bowles Demarest at the wedding of Nancy and Ray Martindale in Hartford, CT. They were married at her home on her birthday - June 22, 1942. Within a very short time, Harrison went into the Army Signal Corps and Ruth moved to New Jersey so she could be near him when he was home on leave. When the war ended, Ruth and Harrison moved back to Randolph Center and began to raise their family.
Their first son, Charles Harrison Demarest was born in 1948. Their second son, Brian Cooley Demarest, was born in 1951. Early in 1952 Ruth and Harrison relocated to New Jersey, where Harrison had been raised, due to Harrison's job. Their third son, Richard Alan Demarest was born, in New Jersey, in 1956. Ruth and her family lived in Haskell until 1964, at which time they moved to Ringwood. Ruth was an amazingly committed and loving mother. She tended her children with great love and was always present for them whatever their needs. Ruth and Harrison lived in Ringwood until 1987.
In about 1961 Ruth resumed her teaching career, first in the Wanaque School District and then in the Ringwood Public Schools. It was in Ringwood that Ruth discovered her true passion, which was working with children who had special education needs. In time she earned a Master's degree in Special Education at William Paterson College. In addition to teaching in school, she also tutored many area children.
During her many years in Ringwood, Ruth was active in many activities. These included the Ambulance Corps Auxillary, the Community Church of Ringwood, the (Episcopal) Church of the Incarnation (West Milford). It was during this time that Ruth became a surrogate grandmother to Michael, Courtney, Danny and Kevin children of Jane and Dick Brophy. She spent every Saturday morning with her Brophy kids.
In June of 1987, following Ruth's retirement, Ruth and Harrison relocated back to Vermont where they built a home in Randolph Center. In her retirement Ruth was very active in Hospice, St. John's Episcopal Church, where she directed the choir and the Randolph Senior Center. In addition, their home was a place where many people, friends and relatives alike, came to enjoy food and friendship. Ruth loved to entertain and was an excellent cook.
Ruth has five grandchildren, Julie Ann Demarest, Bethany Ruth Demarest, Allison Elizabeth Demarest-Mays, Benjamin Anton Charles Demarest, and Andrew Hale Demarest. She was a devoted grandmother and her grandchildren have a very special bond with her. When they were young "Grammy" would make their favorite foods, entertain them, play with them, sing to them, read to them, and nurture them in every way possible.
Harrison died in July1990 just one day shy of his seventy-third birthday. Shortly after Harrison's death, Ruth was reacquainted with a family friend, Ted Godfrey. In May 1992 Ruth and Ted were married. Ted died in 2006.
In her later years, Ruth's brother, Charles Henry Cooley, lived with her until his death in November 2017. With their older sister, Idora Cooley Tucker, and Ruth's sister-in-law, Lois Rogers Cooley, and their families, they all spent a great deal fo time together in what can only be described as life-giving, life-sustaining familial bonds of love. There was nothing better for Ruth than to be with her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, neighbors and many, many friends.
In April of 2018 Ruth moved into Windover House in Randolph. As much as she originally resisted leaving her home, Ruth finally realized that she needed a new living situation. The love, support and care she received at Windover was everything she and her family ever could have hoped for. Joyce Jacob, and her dedicated team at Windover, treated Ruth with great kindness, love and exquisite care. When Ruth moved into Windover, she told one of her sons, "I feel safe and secure here." Ruth's sons are deeply grateful to Joyce as well as the people of Bayada Hospice for their care of their mother.
Ruth is survived by her three sons, Charles Demarest of Killington, VT., Brian Demarest and his wife, Suzanne, of Woodstown, NJ., Richard Demarest and his wife, Diane, of Meridian, ID. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Julie Demarest, her husband, Josh Levinson, and their son, Henry, of Dover, DE., Bethany Demarest and her daughter, Olivia, of Phoenixville, PA., Allison Demarest-Mays and her husband, Jake, of Boise, ID., Ben Demarest and his fiancé, Courtney Geis, of Springfield, OR., Andrew Demarest, of Meridian, ID., her youngest brother, John Cooley, of Lansing, MI., many nieces and nephews, and two step-children, Leslie Godfrey, of New Rochelle, NY and David Godfrey of Montclair, NJ.
Memorial services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Randolph, VT on Saturday, May 23rd at 2 PM. All family and friends are cordially invited. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, Ruth's sons request donations be made to the Kimball Public Library, 67 N. Main St., Randolph, VT. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph, VT.