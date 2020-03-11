|
|
Ruth E. Rausa
Emerson - Ruth E. Rausa (93) passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Oradell, she lived in Emerson, NJ on Jefferson Avenue for 93 years. Mrs. Rausa was a Homemaker, Girl Scout Leader, Led the Emerson Summer Recreation Program, School Crossing Guard at Emerson High School and Hillsdale and was a Yoga Instructor for many years. Wife of the late Charles W. Rausa, she is survived by her 2 sons David, wife Patty, their 3 sons: Anthony, wife Rachel and their son Roman, Nathan and Elliott. Alfred, wife Sally and their son Kyle. Ruth loved all outdoor activities; gardening, hiking, cross country skiing and bicycle riding. She was a lifelong practitioner and teacher of yoga who studied in India. A Memorial Service will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd Westwood, NJ on Saturday from 10:00am to 1:00pm. If you would like to speak about Ruth, we will start that at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to: Eric Ayala Memorial Foundation: [email protected]
