Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rausa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Rausa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Rausa Obituary
Ruth E. Rausa

Emerson - Ruth E. Rausa (93) passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born in Oradell, she lived in Emerson, NJ on Jefferson Avenue for 93 years. Mrs. Rausa was a Homemaker, Girl Scout Leader, Led the Emerson Summer Recreation Program, School Crossing Guard at Emerson High School and Hillsdale and was a Yoga Instructor for many years. Wife of the late Charles W. Rausa, she is survived by her 2 sons David, wife Patty, their 3 sons: Anthony, wife Rachel and their son Roman, Nathan and Elliott. Alfred, wife Sally and their son Kyle. Ruth loved all outdoor activities; gardening, hiking, cross country skiing and bicycle riding. She was a lifelong practitioner and teacher of yoga who studied in India. A Memorial Service will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd Westwood, NJ on Saturday from 10:00am to 1:00pm. If you would like to speak about Ruth, we will start that at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to: Eric Ayala Memorial Foundation: [email protected]

Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -