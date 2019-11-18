Services
Ruth Edna Vanderwal


1927 - 2019
Ruth Edna Vanderwal Obituary
Ruth Edna Vanderwal

Lindenhurst, IL - Ruth Edna Vanderwal (nèe Locker) passed peacefully at home on November 15, 2019. Born in Paterson, New Jersey on March 22, 1927 to Cornelius and Florence (nee Jones) Locker, she lived in New Jersey, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and finally, Lindenhurst, Illinois. Survived by children, Carol Ann Vanderwal (Philip), Ann Patricia Vanderwal Stuhr (John), Robert Harold Vanderwal (Roberta), and grandchildren Kristopher Fox (Carrie), Emily Ruth Fox, Kevin Gorski (Jessica), Karen Gorski Coffman (James), Michael Gorski and Steven Gorski, great-grandchildren Malakai Fox, Cornelius Fox, Genevieve Fox, Abigail Coffman and Levi Coffman, her sister-in-law Dorothy (Vanderwal) Burris, and childhood friend Joan (nèe Perino) Cattaneo. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty years, Harold Charles Vanderwal, sister Ann (Locker) Keene and child, and son-in-law Ronald "Ron" Gorski. A private memorial service is planned at the time of her interment in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please send a card or letter to the family enclosing a cherished memory of Ruth or consider donating to The Ehlers-Danlos Society on behalf of her grandchildren. She will be missed. Arrangements were entrusted to the Strang Funeral Home of Antioch. INFO 847-395-4000 or www.strangfh.com
