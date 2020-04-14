|
Ruth Elizabeth Pizzarelli
Saddle River - On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Ruth Elizabeth Pizzarelli, loving wife and mother of four, died at her Saddle River home at the age of 89.
Ruth was born on December 1, 1930, in Waldwick, NJ, to Russell and Anna (Hessler) Litchult. She earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph's Hospital, Paterson, NJ, in 1952. Two years later, she married John "Bucky" Pizzarelli. Mr. Pizzarelli, the acclaimed jazz guitarist, died one week before Ruth, after 66 years of marriage.
No one cared more about family than Ruth. A woman with terrific style, she was kind, charitable and a generous friend.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, and her sister Anna Manz. She is survived by her children: Anne (Jeff) Hymes, Mary Pizzarelli, John (Jessica) Pizzarelli, Martin Pizzarelli, by four grandchildren and by her brother Russell "Buddy" Litchult, the former Mayor of Waldwick.
Services will be held at a later date at St. Luke's Church, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ, where she was a life-long member.