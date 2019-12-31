|
|
Ruth F. Schulze
Upper Saddle River - Ruth F. Schulze, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019, at her home in Upper Saddle River, NJ. Ruth was born in Union City, NJ and lived in Franklin Lakes for 33 years before moving to Montvale where she resided for 14 years. Ruth worked as a legal secretary and administrative assistant before retiring to become a full-time grandmother. She was a Past Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey, in which she was an active member for 60 years and a Past Matron of her chapter. She is survived by her husband, Robert T. Schulze, daughter, Ruth J. Schulze, son-in-law, Timothy Cross, and grand-daughters, Nicole, Laura, and Courtney Cross. She is pre-deceased by her parents, Emily and Frank Meisse, and her sister, Gloria. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3rd from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. O.E.S. funeral service at 7:30pm. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4th at 10:30am at Trinity Episcopal Church, 55 George St., Allendale, NJ. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Rd., Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory can be made to the New Jersey Eastern Star Nursing Home Inc., Endowment Fund or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.