Ruth Gabin Greenberg
Paterson - Ruth Gabin Greenberg, a long time Patersonian, died on Sunday, April 5th in her home in Fair Lawn where she lived for over 70 years. Ruth was 98 years old.
Ruth was one of three children born of Jacob and Lena Gavin originally from Minsk. Solomon, her older brother was also born in Minsk. Ruth is survived by a loving sister, Sara Eggerman, daughters Marilyn (Ferraioli), Ellyn (Loy), four grandchildren, Josh and Todd Rosen, Dana Burkart, and Kathy Sheppard. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Sydney, Leah, Kate, Ella, Paige, and Natalie.
She was married to Alvin Greenberg, son of Benjamin and Reta Greenberg of Paterson. They were married for 49 years.
Ruth was a lifetime learner. She loved reading and belonged to book clubs and enjoyed going to lectures and literature classes. She loved playing bridge and up until she was in her 80's she played golf.
Ruth was also a lifetime volunteer. She worked tirelessly for Jr. Hadassah, then Hadassah, The Daughters of Miriam and Jewish Family Services. She was a member of the Barnert Temple (B'nai Jeshurun). She loved the temple and her faith in Judaism gave her much joy and comfort. She loved to use Yiddish words when she wanted to describe something, and she loved Jewish history and literature.
Ruth was adored by her family who relied on her to always tell them "the right thing to do". Family was everything to her. When people asked her the secret to her long life she would say "eating hotdogs and chocolate". Every kid on Plymouth drive in Fair Lawn knew Mrs. Greenberg had a stash of chocolate if they really wanted some.
Ruth loved to laugh and have a good time. Even at 98, she looked forward to meals out with friends and gatherings with family, her weekly trip to the hair salon, and her weekly bridge game. She is famous in her extended family for her fabulous Roast chicken and noodle pudding. She also had an uncanny ability to play the stock market, much to everyone's amazement.
Due to the current health crisis-there will be a virtual funeral on Tuesday, April 7th at 10:30 am at Mt. Nebo cemetery and a virtual Shiva on Tuesday 4/7 at 7 pm. Both services will be on Zoom.
A Celebration of Ruth's life will take place when the current Health Crisis is over.