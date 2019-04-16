|
|
Ruth H. Zalewski
Mahwah - Ruth H. Zalewski 96, returned to her heavenly home Sunday night April 14, 2019. Ruth was born in Union City, lived in Ridgefield for 63 years and Mahwah for 8 years. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Charles, of 40 years. She was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by two daughters, Ruth Ann Hawkins and Kathleen Monteleone, 6 grandchildren; Chuck, Darlene, Sherry, Keith, Nicole and Shani, 12 great grandchildren; Melanie, Logan, Madison, Brooklynn, Gus, Lou, Bruce, Hunter, Abagail, Cameron, Nicholas and Vinessa and one great-great grandchild Rae-Ann. Ruth was employed by First Fidelity Bank and was a member and past President of The American Legion Auxiliary, Post 126, Cliffside Park, for 30 years. She was also a member and traveled with Ridgefield Senior Citizens. Ruth's devotion to her family and firm belief in God, gave her the most joy. She leaves us all with the gift of Faith and Love. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary RC Church in Mahwah. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.