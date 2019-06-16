|
Ruth Horbert
New Milford - Ruth Horbert, 95, of New Milford, NJ died on June 14, 2019. Her husband, Henry Horbert predeceased her 2002. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a member of the Community Church of Harrington Park. Ruth loved swimming, traveling, and the opera. She is survived by her son Wayne Horbert and his wife Beryl, and her daughter, Wendy Gumberg and her husband Steven, grandchildren, Keith Horbert and his wife, Olga, and Amy Gumberg. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Muench, her niece, Suzanne Muench, her nephew, Carl Muench and his wife, Amy, and two children, Jessica and David.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Beaugard McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge. Tuesday, 6/18/19, 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A service will be conducted at the funeral home 9:30 A.M. Wednesday, 6/19/19, followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Those who wish may make donations in Ruth's name to the Community Church of Harrington Park.