Ruth I. Dinneen
River Edge - Ruth I. Dinneen (née Dumoulin), of River Edge, NJ died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on February 13, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Frank (2015). Devoted mother of Frank H. Dinneen III, Susan Dinneen, Elizabeth "Mickie" Mauthe and husband Karl, Kathryn Kirk, Barbara Fredericks and husband Edward. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Gordon, Christopher, Brian and Karl Mauthe, Ashley Huffman, Frank, Joseph and Jacob Dinneen, and great-grandmother of Alexander Gordon. Also survived by sister-in-law Evamae Dumoulin, and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother William Dumoulin, sisters and their husbands, Collette (Willliam) Sullwold and Marjorie (Emmet) Wellwood, brother-in-law and sister-in-law James and Janet Dinneen.
Ruth was born in Taunton, MA to Anne (née Twiss) and William Dumoulin. She was employed as a telephone operator with Sears, Roebuck & Co., of Hackensack for many years. Ruth was a 66-year parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, a member of the Rosary Society, the River Edge Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, SCORE (Senior Citizens of River Edge), and a "Sunny Sloper" with the Windsor Road Club. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and cherished friends.
Funeral Mass Saturday, Feb. 16th, 10 AM, St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, River Edge. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Friday, Feb. 15th, 3-8 PM at the Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, 869 Kinderkamack Rd., River Edge