Ruth J. Lohrmann (nee Mentrasti)
Hasbrouck Heights - Ruth J. Lohrmann (nee Mentrasti) 92, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, peacefully in the arms of God, at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, NJ. She was born in Union City August 2, 1927 to Ralph and Irene Mentrasti, working class second generation Italian immigrants.
Ruthie, as she was known, was an only child who grew up in Hudson County, living in both Jersey City and Union City. She later met William Edward Lohrmann, from Brooklyn, NY whom she wed in 1949. They remained happily married for 44 years until William's death in 1993.
Both William and Ruth, long term residents of Hasbrouck Heights were devoted parishioners of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Ruth served as an executive secretary to the Corpus Christi clergy for 27 years. She was greatly admired and loved by the church community and other local residents who knew her. Ruth returned to her Hudson County roots in 2018 moving to the Hudson Hills Assisted Living Facility, North Bergen where she was also an active and treasured member of their senior community.
Beloved mother and grandmother, Ruth is survived by her only daughter Linda Spadavecchia (nee Lohrmann), and her four sons Robert, William, John and Peter Lohrmann. She had thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren who all loved her with genuine admiration and deep affection. Ruth instilled a great sense of appreciation and love of life from the heart in all of them.
Due to the current requirements in social distancing, there is only one simple burial ceremony planned to be attended by one designated family member (state law) at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. A more formal funeral service will be held once restrictions are lifted hopefully later this year.
John and or other family members will advise those closest to Ruth of any church service held on a future date to celebrate her extraordinary life once it is set.
On behalf of Ruth, the entire Lohrmann family thanks all those who knew her for their kindness and friendship extended over the years. God Bless you all !!!
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com