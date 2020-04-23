|
|
Ruth Joanne Getzoff
Ruth Joanne Getzoff (nee Rudolph), age 78, passed away on Saturday, April 18 of Coronavirus.
Ruthie graduated Passaic High School in 1959 and Temple University in 1963. She lived her adult life in Wayne and Little Falls, NJ before moving to Silver Spring, MD to be near family.
She is survived by her son, Daniel of Los Angeles, CA, her daughter, Natalie and her husband Larry Elpiner of Bethesda, MD, her granddaughter, Allison, her brother, Michael Rudolph and his wife Pina of Kinnelon, NJ, and her sister Paula Rudolph-Minsky and her husband Arthur of Woodland Park, NJ.
In keeping with her wishes, a private remembrance service is planned.