Ruth Kobb
Glen Rock - Ruth Kobb, age 91, a longtime resident of Glen Rock, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Lee R. Kobb, devoted mother of Harris Kobb and his wife Elizabeth, Mark Kobb and his wife Alice and Aimee Ribecca and her husband Jay, cherished grandmother of Jennifer Rozenblat and her husband Eric, Evan Kobb and his wife Jaime, Loren Sergio and her husband Steven, Adam Ribecca, Elana Kobb, Danielle Gregg and Shani Gregg, great grandmother 'Gigi'of Ava,Noah,Harper,Violet and Dominic. Ruth is predeceased by a sister, Irene Braunstein and also by a brother Fred Feld. Ruth and her late husband were founders of the Glen Rock Jewish Center.'Mom was a force to be reckoned with and a pillar of our family'. 'We will miss her, but will carry her in our hearts forever'.
Services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ, burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in the memory of Ruth Kobb may be made to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Rd. Paramus, NJ 07652.