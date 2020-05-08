Ruth L. Reighard



Oceanport - Ruth L. Reighard passed away on May 1, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health (Red Bank) after a brief hospitalization following a stroke, with family members at her side.



A resident of Oceanport, NJ for 50 years, she remained active to the end in service to her church and community, and in particular, to local wildlife, in which she took great delight. Born in Havana, Cuba on May 27, 1927 to Ralph W. and Mabel L. Lamenzo (Coomes), Ruth was feisty, smart, and athletic, graduating early from high school and playing soft ball and tennis into her 60s.



She married Benjamin O. Martorelli in 1946 and moved soon after to New Milford, NJ where she raised four children and launched a 70+-year affiliation with the Daughters of the American Revolution, fulfilling many roles on a chapter and state level and ultimately serving as National Chairman of the American Indians Committee.



Widowed in 1979, she married Homer E. Reighard of New Milford in 1983 and enjoyed 29 years of empty-nester travel and other pursuits until his passing in 2012.



In addition to her parents and spouses, Ruth was predeceased by her sister, Irene Schnaars, and nephews Kenneth Lamenzo and Donald Schnaars. She is survived by her brother, Ralph W. Lamenzo, Jr. (Beverly); children Joseph P. Martorelli (Anita), Laura M. McMillan (Thomas), Louise L. DelCollo (Michael), and Margaret D. Ellis (Keith), beloved grandchildren Mary Paris (Jason Brown), Ben Paris, Julia McMillan (Eric Morgan), Caelen McMillan (Amy) and Estelle Martorelli (Seth Richards); great-grandson, Ronan Oliver McMillan; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind step-children David Reighard (Craig Lafko), Deborah Roensch (Walter), Theodore Reighard, and Douglas Reighard; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations of Home Depot or Concord Pet gift cards directed to the Hilary Taylor Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, 1832 Red Lion Road, Bear, DE 19701; or first responders in your community.









