|
|
Ruth L. Schmeelk
Dumont - Ruth L. Schmeelk, beloved wife of the late George Schmeelk, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at age 93.
She was born on April 16, 1926 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Burton and Mary (Webb) Lake. After graduating high school, she made her career working at the Equitable Life Insurance Company in New York City as a typist.
In 1968, she married George Schmeelk of New York City and settled in Dumont, NJ. Ruth was a proud member of Old North Reformed Church where she served in various roles over 48 years. She loved singing in the choir and helping to make the annual Dutch Fair a huge success. For a period of time, she even served as the church secretary.
Ruth enjoyed crafts of all kinds. A talented seamstress and knitter, she made many beautiful things for many people. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travel.
At the age of 92 she moved to Covenant Village of Cromwell, Connecticut to be closer to her family.
Ruth is survived by her son George B. Schmeelk and his wife Kristin of Hebron, Connecticut. Lovingly known as Grandma New Jersey, she will be missed by her grandchildren Ian and Harper. Ruth was predeceased by her husband George and brother Herbert Lake.
Friends may call at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave, Dumont, NJ on Sunday, September 22 from 3-6 PM. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Old North Reformed Church, 120 Washington Ave., Dumont, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in her memory to Old North Reformed Church.