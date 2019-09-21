Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frech-McKnight Funeral Home
161 Washington Ave
Dumont, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Old North Reformed Church
120 Washington Ave.
Dumont, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Schmeelk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth L. Schmeelk


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth L. Schmeelk Obituary
Ruth L. Schmeelk

Dumont - Ruth L. Schmeelk, beloved wife of the late George Schmeelk, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at age 93.

She was born on April 16, 1926 in Jersey City, NJ to the late Burton and Mary (Webb) Lake. After graduating high school, she made her career working at the Equitable Life Insurance Company in New York City as a typist.

In 1968, she married George Schmeelk of New York City and settled in Dumont, NJ. Ruth was a proud member of Old North Reformed Church where she served in various roles over 48 years. She loved singing in the choir and helping to make the annual Dutch Fair a huge success. For a period of time, she even served as the church secretary.

Ruth enjoyed crafts of all kinds. A talented seamstress and knitter, she made many beautiful things for many people. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travel.

At the age of 92 she moved to Covenant Village of Cromwell, Connecticut to be closer to her family.

Ruth is survived by her son George B. Schmeelk and his wife Kristin of Hebron, Connecticut. Lovingly known as Grandma New Jersey, she will be missed by her grandchildren Ian and Harper. Ruth was predeceased by her husband George and brother Herbert Lake.

Friends may call at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave, Dumont, NJ on Sunday, September 22 from 3-6 PM. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Old North Reformed Church, 120 Washington Ave., Dumont, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in her memory to Old North Reformed Church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.