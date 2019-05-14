|
|
Ruth M. Plocinski
Hopatcong - Ruth M. Plocinski, formerly of Hopatcong and Manchester Township, NJ passed on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A memorial service to will be held on May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Street, Liberty Corner, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's memory to the Samaritan's Purse via this memorial page: http://bit.ly/1SwuXUv. Or by mailing a check to the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (noting on the memo line or in an enclosed note, that it is given in memory of Ruth Plocinski).