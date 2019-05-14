Services
Liberty Corner Presbyterian
45 Church St
LIBERTY COR, NJ 07938
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church
45 Church Street
Liberty Corner, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Plocinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. Plocinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth M. Plocinski Obituary
Ruth M. Plocinski

Hopatcong - Ruth M. Plocinski, formerly of Hopatcong and Manchester Township, NJ passed on Saturday, April 20, 2019. A memorial service to will be held on May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Street, Liberty Corner, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's memory to the Samaritan's Purse via this memorial page: http://bit.ly/1SwuXUv. Or by mailing a check to the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (noting on the memo line or in an enclosed note, that it is given in memory of Ruth Plocinski).
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.