Ruth Mary Todd Dessingue
Lincoln Park - Ruth Mary Todd Dessingue died at her Lincoln Park home on December 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Weehawken, NJ, in 1922 to parents John Patrick Todd and Marie Tuzzio Todd. Ruth Mary formerly resided in Rutherford and Wayne.
Ruth Mary graduated college in 1945 under a dual degree program, earning an RN degree from Jersey City Medical Center and a BS in Education from then-Jersey City State College. After World War II, Ruth Mary worked as a Pediatric Head Nurse at Jersey City Medical Center and then an Industrial Nurse at Bethlehem Steel Corp. However, her favorite posting was as a civilian nurse on the Army Transport ship the General MB Stewart transporting displaced persons from Europe to other countries, including the newly formed State of Israel.
Ruth Mary retired from active duty nursing to raise her family. She was a life-long and faithful Catholic, and a member of the Rutherford Women's College Club.
Ruth Mary was predeceased by her brother James Todd, son Edmond W. Dessingue, Jr., and granddaughter Kristin Dessingue. She is survived by children Deirdre, Claudia, Steven (Jeannie) and Audrey (Kevin), grandchildren Danielle, Colette, Brandon and Kelsey; great- grandchildren Tristan, Andrew and Wynifred, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private and under direction of the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home.