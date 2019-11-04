|
|
Ruth Naomi (Carroll) Douglas
Ruth Naomi (Carroll) Douglas was born September 6, 1928 and departed this life suddenly on October 31, 2019. She is survived by her 4 children; Denise Lee-Burroughs (Andrew), Deltona, FL; Edward Allaway, Paterson, NJ; Dawn Rivers, Lebanon, NJ; and Mark Allaway, Edgewater, NJ. NJ. A viewing will begin Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 7pm-9pm. On Thursday November 7, 2019 a funeral service will begin at 10am. All services will be held at the Mount Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Ave Hackensack. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ.