Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Ave
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Ave
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Ruth Naomi (Carroll) Douglas


1928 - 2019
Ruth Naomi (Carroll) Douglas Obituary
Ruth Naomi (Carroll) Douglas

Ruth Naomi (Carroll) Douglas was born September 6, 1928 and departed this life suddenly on October 31, 2019. She is survived by her 4 children; Denise Lee-Burroughs (Andrew), Deltona, FL; Edward Allaway, Paterson, NJ; Dawn Rivers, Lebanon, NJ; and Mark Allaway, Edgewater, NJ. NJ. A viewing will begin Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 7pm-9pm. On Thursday November 7, 2019 a funeral service will begin at 10am. All services will be held at the Mount Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Ave Hackensack. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home, Somerville, NJ.
