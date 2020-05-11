Ruth P. Jakob
Little Egg Harbor - Ruth P. Jakob, 91, formerly of Dumont and River Vale, passed away peacefully at home in Little Egg Harbor on the Wiccan holy day of Beltane, May 1, 2020. Born in NY, she was a graduate of NYU at age 20. She worked as an X-ray technician and medical photographer at Columbia Presbyterian Eye Institute and as a hematology technician at Sloan-Kettering Memorial Hospital before her marriage to Arthur Jakob in 1950. Beginning in 1965, she was employed as a technician and medical office manager in Dumont for more than 32 years, until her retirement at age 70. She was predeceased by her ex-husband Arthur (1999), and also her long time companion Thomas Tedesco (1999). She is survived by her beloved children, Elizabeth Cohen and her life partner Robert Schneider of Little Egg Harbor, and Richard Jakob and his wife J. Susan Jakob of Dumont and Waretown. Also survived by two dearly loved granddaughters, Dana Mirabelli and her husband Anthony of Emerson, and Kristin Jakob of VA. Also survived by her adored great-grandson Anthony Joseph (AJ), and her niece Jennifer Freeman of Munich, Germany. She was also predeceased by many four-legged fur babies. Ruth was deeply concerned with promoting the rights of Native Americans, and the improvement of their living conditions. She was also a life-long supporter of environmental protection organizations, as well as those that rescue, care for, and fight for the rights of homeless or mistreated animals, as well as the protection of animals in the wild. Donations in her memory can be made at bestfriends.org, www.RARprogram.org, or sent to C.A.T.S. 80 Kinderkamack Road Westwood NJ 07675. Cremation was private, and the family will gather to celebrate her life at a future date. Blessed Be.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.