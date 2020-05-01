Ruth Pasquariello
Ruth Pasquariello 95 (nee Wright) of Lincoln Park, formerly of Wayne & Totowa on Apr 25, 2020.
Born in Paterson, she raised her family with husband Frank in Totowa. After Frank's passing in 1981, she retired to Manahawkin NJ and Florida and lived in Wayne and Lincoln Park.
Ruth had a great love for her family, loved spending time and keeping in touch with them all. She lived her life with gratitude and faith and set an example for all to follow.
She is predeceased by her brothers; Arthur K. Wright and James B. Wright. Survived by her sister Regina Thomson of Beaufort SC, daughter Joyce Ermilio (Bob) of Teaneck, son Gary (Ruth) of Riverdale, grandchildren Bobby Ermilio, Gina Metsker (Mike), Michael Pasquariello, Jessica Stevens (Chris), and great grand-children Sean & Kyle Metsker. For more visit www.vandermay.com
Ruth Pasquariello 95 (nee Wright) of Lincoln Park, formerly of Wayne & Totowa on Apr 25, 2020.
Born in Paterson, she raised her family with husband Frank in Totowa. After Frank's passing in 1981, she retired to Manahawkin NJ and Florida and lived in Wayne and Lincoln Park.
Ruth had a great love for her family, loved spending time and keeping in touch with them all. She lived her life with gratitude and faith and set an example for all to follow.
She is predeceased by her brothers; Arthur K. Wright and James B. Wright. Survived by her sister Regina Thomson of Beaufort SC, daughter Joyce Ermilio (Bob) of Teaneck, son Gary (Ruth) of Riverdale, grandchildren Bobby Ermilio, Gina Metsker (Mike), Michael Pasquariello, Jessica Stevens (Chris), and great grand-children Sean & Kyle Metsker. For more visit www.vandermay.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.