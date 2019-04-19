|
Ruth Reuter
Clifton - Ruth (Zandee) Reuter 91 of Clifton died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Belleville, she resided in Clifton for the past 65 years. Ruth was a homemaker and a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ruth had a passion for quilting and an artistic nature. She will be remembered for her incredible wit, wisdom, and her love of life and family. She was a parishioner of St Andrew RC Church in Clifton. Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Raymond C. Reuter in 2007, by a granddaughter, Caroline Nichols and by a sister, Virginia Curry. She is survived by two sons, Craig Reuter and wife, Carol of Clinton and Gary Reuter and wife, Kathy of West Caldwell, by two daughters, Cathleen Donato and husband, Nick of Pequannock and Gail Nichols and husband, Ron of Virginia Beach, VA, by five grandchildren, T.J. Reuter, Matthew Donato, Amy Miller, Rebecca and Daniel Beder and by six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:30 Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton followed by burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting hours are Monday 4-8PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com