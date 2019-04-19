Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Reuter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Reuter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth Reuter Obituary
Ruth Reuter

Clifton - Ruth (Zandee) Reuter 91 of Clifton died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Belleville, she resided in Clifton for the past 65 years. Ruth was a homemaker and a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ruth had a passion for quilting and an artistic nature. She will be remembered for her incredible wit, wisdom, and her love of life and family. She was a parishioner of St Andrew RC Church in Clifton. Ruth is predeceased by her husband, Raymond C. Reuter in 2007, by a granddaughter, Caroline Nichols and by a sister, Virginia Curry. She is survived by two sons, Craig Reuter and wife, Carol of Clinton and Gary Reuter and wife, Kathy of West Caldwell, by two daughters, Cathleen Donato and husband, Nick of Pequannock and Gail Nichols and husband, Ron of Virginia Beach, VA, by five grandchildren, T.J. Reuter, Matthew Donato, Amy Miller, Rebecca and Daniel Beder and by six great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:30 Tuesday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton followed by burial at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Visiting hours are Monday 4-8PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now