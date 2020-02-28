Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
1932 - 2020
Ruth Safran Obituary
Ruth Safran

Totowa - RUTH LOIS SAFRAN, 87, died Friday at home receiving the loving care of her family. Born in West Paterson, NJ, she resided in Totowa for the last 64 years. Mrs. Safran had been a secretary for Uarco Corp. of Wayne for fifteen years. She was a member of Second Reformed Church of Little Falls and a member of its Woman's Circle and know for her Gospel Singing.

Mrs. Safran is survived by her husband, John A.; her two sons, David John Safran and his wife, Wanda of Minot, ND and William Arthur Safran of Newton, NJ; her brother, Thomas Arthur Jeffreys; her two sisters, Phyllis Joanne Dominic and Jeann Carol Dominic; her two grandchildren, William John and Crystal Lee and four great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Visitation on Monday from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or Australian Red Cross, GPO Box 2957, Melbourne, VIC 3001. Visit www.bizubparker.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
