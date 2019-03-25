Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Joseph Provincial Center
655 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Provincial Center
655 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Provincial Center
655 Belmont Avenue
Haledon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Fma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Stecker Fma


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth Stecker Fma Obituary
Ruth Stecker, FMA

Haledon - Sr. Ruth Stecker was born on October 26, 1926 in Richmond Hill, NY to Kathryn Kiernan and Philip Stecker and died on March 23, 2019 at 92 years of age at St. Joseph Provincial Center, Haledon, NJ. A Salesian Sister for 73 years, she served the young lovingly and joyfully as a teacher, catechist, school principal, and community Animator in various schools of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts. Students, parents, parishioners, and friends loved her genuine interest in their life and her willingness to help and to radiate God's tenderness through her kindness.

Sr. Ruth is survived by her brother Warren Stecker of Newark, NJ.

Family and Sisters will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2 to 5pm at the St. Joseph Provincial Center, 655 Belmont Avenue, Haledon. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial and entombment. Everyone is invited to the repast at St. Joseph Provincial Center.

Arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now