|
|
Ruth Stecker, FMA
Haledon - Sr. Ruth Stecker was born on October 26, 1926 in Richmond Hill, NY to Kathryn Kiernan and Philip Stecker and died on March 23, 2019 at 92 years of age at St. Joseph Provincial Center, Haledon, NJ. A Salesian Sister for 73 years, she served the young lovingly and joyfully as a teacher, catechist, school principal, and community Animator in various schools of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts. Students, parents, parishioners, and friends loved her genuine interest in their life and her willingness to help and to radiate God's tenderness through her kindness.
Sr. Ruth is survived by her brother Warren Stecker of Newark, NJ.
Family and Sisters will receive friends on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 2 to 5pm at the St. Joseph Provincial Center, 655 Belmont Avenue, Haledon. A Rosary will be prayed at 3:00 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial and entombment. Everyone is invited to the repast at St. Joseph Provincial Center.
Arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com