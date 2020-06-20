Ruth VanClief
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Van Clief

Fort Lee - Ruth Van Clief, 90, of Fort Lee, NJ passed peacefully at home on June 20, 2020. Born on August 11, 1929 in Union City, NJ to the late William and Sophie (nee: Wendland) Dite. Beloved mother to Tami Targovnik (Brian) and Dite Van Clief (Andrea Barash). Ruth worked 53 years in the garment center in NYC, starting out as a fit model, and then as a saleswoman. A private graveside service will be held. In Ruth's memory, please support Englewood Health https://support.englewoodhospitalfoundation.org. For more information contact 201-944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved