Ruth Van Clief
Fort Lee - Ruth Van Clief, 90, of Fort Lee, NJ passed peacefully at home on June 20, 2020. Born on August 11, 1929 in Union City, NJ to the late William and Sophie (nee: Wendland) Dite. Beloved mother to Tami Targovnik (Brian) and Dite Van Clief (Andrea Barash). Ruth worked 53 years in the garment center in NYC, starting out as a fit model, and then as a saleswoman. A private graveside service will be held. In Ruth's memory, please support Englewood Health https://support.englewoodhospitalfoundation.org. For more information contact 201-944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.