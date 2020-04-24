Services
Ruthanne Herget (nee Villandre), 70, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Monday April 20th, 2020. Born in Teaneck, she's been a proud resident of Elmwood Park since 1976. She worked for State Farm Insurance for over 40 years, doing what she loves best, which is helping people.

Beloved wife of Harold "Hal", loving mother of Christine Slasinski, her husband Kevin, Kevin Herget, his wife Mylah, Kerry Herget, Tracy Dilorio, her husband Aaron, Scott Herget, his wife Pamela, Steven Herget & proud grandmother of 7 beautiful grandchildren. She was a devout Catholic who believed in helping those in need and is now resting at peace in the kingdom of God."

Service & Burial were private

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, INc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.

