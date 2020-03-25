Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthe Goldberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthe Katz Goldberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthe Katz Goldberg Obituary
Ruthe Katz Goldberg

Ruthe Katz Goldberg passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. Ruthe was born January 5, 1923 in Boston, Massachusetts to Sylvia Bernklau Katz and Hyman Usher Katz. As an infant, she moved with her parents to Hackensack, New Jersey. She graduated from Hackensack High School and Trenton State Teachers College (now the College of New Jersey). In both high school and college, Ruthe was the first violin in the school orchestras. Following graduation, she returned to Hackensack where she was employed as a high school librarian. On November 18, 1945 Ruthe married the love of her life, Louis Goldberg from Englewood, New Jersey. During her long life Ruthe was a member of the Sisterhood at Congregation Ahavath Torah in Englewood NJ, a life member of Haddassah, an active member of Brandeis Women, and a member of ORT. For a number of years, Ruthe was the office manager at her husband's orthodontic practice and later was employed by the Haworth Schools as a librarian. For the last 12 years, Ruthe has been a resident at Lions Gate Adult Community in Voorhees, NJ. where she was an active member of the food and music committees. Ruthe was the matriarch of the Goldberg/Katz family and she will be dearly missed. Ruthe was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Louis, and her brother Edward Kent. She is survived by her sister Charlotte Stabinsky and her children Barbara Gudwin (Philip) Santa Fe, NM and Michael Goldberg (Anne) Cherry Hill, NJ. She is also survived by grandsons Steven and Samuel Goldberg and granddaughters Sari Lynch and Ariel Gudwin. Ruthe was a loving great-grandmother of Louis Lincoln and Guinevere Juliet Lynch. A special thanks goes to Dr. Kevin Overbeck at Lions Gate and a special friend Bianca Gross who provided loving care and friendship during Ruthe's last years. Donations may be sent to HIAS (an immigrant aid society) at 1300 Spring St. Ste 500, Silver Spring, Md. 20910, or the .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -