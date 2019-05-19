|
Ruthella McCoy
Midland Park - McCoy, Ruthella (nee Stahl), 96, of Midland Park died on May 18. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Norvin W., who died in 2002.
She is survived by her three children, Jan Sootin (Douglas), Douglas (Vicki), and Cynthia Lally (Michael), 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Born in Delphos, OH, she married after WWII and moved to CA. In 1961 they moved to Ridgewood, where Ruth joined Newcomers at the YMCA, Ridgewood Woman's Club, volunteered at Kurth Cottage for 35 years, and worked at Lord & Taylor. In 1986 they moved to Waldwick, and then to Midland Park in 2012. She was a parishioner at Mt. Carmel and St. Elizabeth's. She and Mac enjoyed playing bridge, dancing, traveling the world and being with family.
Arrangements are private with interment at G. W. Memorial Park in Paramus. Arrangements handled by Hennessey Heights Funeral Home.