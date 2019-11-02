Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Baptist R.C. Church
Hillsdale, NJ
Resources
Ryan C. Shoop Obituary
Hillsdale - SHOOP, Ryan C., 20, of Hillsdale, NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 31st, 2019. Ryan is survived by his loving parents Richard and Jacqueline (nee Bell); his brother Austin and his beloved dog Wallace; his grandmother Sally A Bell, his aunts and uncles Charles and Barbara Shoop, Lorraine and Brian Doonan, and John and Deanna Bell; as well as many cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his grandparents Charles and Lorraine Shoop, his grandfather John Bell as well as his aunt Mary Barone and uncle Chris Bell, and cousins Richard and Kevin Shoop. Ryan was a full-time junior at Clemson University, working towards a degree in Business. He loved fishing, Lake George and all animals; especially dogs. There was no better friend than Ryan Shoop. He had such a beautiful smile. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, November 6 from 3-8PM. A Mass celebrating Ryan's life and faith will be held at St. John The Baptist R.C. Church in Hillsdale, NJ on Thursday, November 7 at 10AM with private cremation to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Ryan's name to the Ramapo Bergen Animal Rescue (RBARI) at 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436. Becker-Funeralhome.com
