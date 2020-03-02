Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Westfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for S. Cohe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. S. R. Cohe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. S. R. Cohe Obituary
Dr. S. R. Cohe

Dr. S. R. Cohe passed away February 28, 2020, at the age of 91.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses; Phipps Cohe Moran and her husband Tom, Captain Shaw H. Cohe US Navy (RET) and his wife Miriam, and Neele-Banks Stichnoth and her husband Matthew. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and their spouses; Major Joab H. Cohe US Army and his wife Lauren, Major Mac Cohe US Army and his wife Lisa, Kate Stichnoth Randi and her husband Alex, Molly Moran Williams and her husband Rory, Miller Stichnoth and his wife Rachel, Conor Moran and Greer Stichnoth. He was so proud of his four great grandchildren Isaac Thomas Cohe, Albert James Stichnoth, Judah Robert Cohe, and Alma Byrd Williams. For full autobiographical details see Sol Levinson's website.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 3, at 12 pm. Interment Fairview Cemetery - Westfield, NJ, on Wednesday at 1 PM. Please omit flowers. www.sollevinson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of S.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -