Dr. S. R. Cohe
Dr. S. R. Cohe passed away February 28, 2020, at the age of 91.
He is survived by his three children and their spouses; Phipps Cohe Moran and her husband Tom, Captain Shaw H. Cohe US Navy (RET) and his wife Miriam, and Neele-Banks Stichnoth and her husband Matthew. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and their spouses; Major Joab H. Cohe US Army and his wife Lauren, Major Mac Cohe US Army and his wife Lisa, Kate Stichnoth Randi and her husband Alex, Molly Moran Williams and her husband Rory, Miller Stichnoth and his wife Rachel, Conor Moran and Greer Stichnoth. He was so proud of his four great grandchildren Isaac Thomas Cohe, Albert James Stichnoth, Judah Robert Cohe, and Alma Byrd Williams. For full autobiographical details see Sol Levinson's website.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, March 3, at 12 pm. Interment Fairview Cemetery - Westfield, NJ, on Wednesday at 1 PM. Please omit flowers. www.sollevinson.com