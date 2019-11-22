Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Mother of the Church
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
Sabastian Tropea Obituary
Sabastian Tropea

Hillsdale - Sabastian Robert Tropea, 78, of Hillsdale, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Husband of Carol (nee Kaltenmeier). Father of Christine Tropea- Felekos, Salvatore, Robert and the late Ronald. Grandfather of Sebastian, Julian, Robert Tropea and Daniel Felekos. Visitation at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, on Sunday 2-6 pm. Funeral mass at Our Lady Mother of the Church, Woodcliff Lake, on Monday at

10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , or ,

